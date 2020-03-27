Brokerages Set Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,790. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after buying an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after buying an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $6,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

