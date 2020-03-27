Brokerages Set First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $72.33

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 1,274,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

