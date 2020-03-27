Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT at $7.63

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRTS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,463. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

