Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,779,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 27th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. 4,680,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.