Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.01, 877,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 641,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

