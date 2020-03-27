Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.01, 877,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 641,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.
About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
