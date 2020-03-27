Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8,823.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,716 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 832,482 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,832,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,856. The company has a market cap of $277.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

