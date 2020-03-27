Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $31.43 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $31.43 million and $2.68 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

