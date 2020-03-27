China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327,201 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,272. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

