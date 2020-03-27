Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

