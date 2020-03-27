Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $29.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
