COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,727,600 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 27th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 731,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.