Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.27% of Cubic worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE CUB traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,293. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.