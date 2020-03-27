Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $74.54. 2,621,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

