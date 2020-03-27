Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,398 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.75% of Envestnet worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,161,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $9,891,595 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

ENV stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $56.98. 338,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,642. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

