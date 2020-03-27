Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.99.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.95. 7,066,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,606. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

