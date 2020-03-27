Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.09% of Fox Factory worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 508,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,458. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

