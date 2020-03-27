Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.66 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of FIPP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709. Frontier IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.83 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of $27.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.62.
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.