Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.66 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of FIPP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709. Frontier IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.83 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of $27.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.62.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

