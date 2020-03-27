FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of FW Thorpe stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.47) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.