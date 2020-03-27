FW Thorpe plc (TFW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TFW remained flat at $GBX 256 ($3.37) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177. The firm has a market cap of $307.11 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.95. FW Thorpe has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.