Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 2,200,817 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,536,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

GPL has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

