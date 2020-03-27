Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 2,305,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,350. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,125 shares of company stock worth $2,402,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

