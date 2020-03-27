IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDYA opened at $4.66 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

