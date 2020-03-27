IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.75. 857,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

