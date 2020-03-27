Insider Selling: Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Sells 3,120 Shares of Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Neil W. Gibson sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $21,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
About Tcr2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.