Insider Selling: Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Sells 3,120 Shares of Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Neil W. Gibson sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $21,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

