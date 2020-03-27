Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.47.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.41. 1,621,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,364. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

