Kirsten O. Wolberg Sells 9,777 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 9,777 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $831,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,398. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

