LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.31 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 46.00%. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $11.11 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

