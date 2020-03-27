Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Down 5.3%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.44, approximately 1,451,239 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,555,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.