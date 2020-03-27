Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Ovintiv (NASDAQ:OVV) Critical Analysis

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.06 $19.35 million ($0.07) -6.43 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.10 $234.00 million $3.29 0.81

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49% Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 4 1 0 2.00 Ovintiv 1 12 3 0 2.13

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.90%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $17.89, indicating a potential upside of 572.66%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Ovintiv

