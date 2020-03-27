Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

MKL stock traded down $58.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $892.43. 76,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,154.39. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.