Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $675,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 2,709,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,194. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

