McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $99.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 169,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

