Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,818 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 56,987,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,642,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

