MinexCoin (MNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,317.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. MinexCoin has a market cap of $172,552.27 and $30,317.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050553 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,577,380 coins and its circulating supply is 6,311,340 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

