NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWT. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

