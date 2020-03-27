NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $169,050.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

