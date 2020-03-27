NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $169,050.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NXRT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
