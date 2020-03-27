Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 56,987,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,642,258. The company has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

