Novacoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $546,921.99 and approximately $714.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 190.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

