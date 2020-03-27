Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:OBC opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Online Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.83.
About Online Blockchain
