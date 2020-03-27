Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:OBC opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Online Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.83.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

