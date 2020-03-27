Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 493 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 112,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 237,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

TSN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

