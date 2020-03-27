Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 729 Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after acquiring an additional 424,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,205. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

