Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $13.31 on Friday, reaching $313.43. 902,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.77. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

