Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,678. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

