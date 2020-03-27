Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 564 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

STT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

