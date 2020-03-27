PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.63, 11,066,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 3,123,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Specifically, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock valued at $52,704,832. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $794.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

