Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 168,800 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

