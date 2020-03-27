Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 390,128 Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.75% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 531,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,440. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.