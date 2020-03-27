Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. FMR LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,429,000.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,032. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

