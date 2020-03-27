Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 122,400 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.38% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 172,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.50. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $564,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

