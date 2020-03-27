Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 175,474 Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $179,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 420,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

