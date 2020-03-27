Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 3,361,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,039. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.69%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.